Respect your wife’s unique femininity
If you were to ask a typical man about what he finds most attractive in women and what he’s looking for the most in a woman as a potential spouse, his answer would probably be summarised in one word, femininity.
The vast majority of men are naturally attracted and are driven sexually and otherwise to women who are feminine...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.