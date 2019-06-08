Chance to hear Drakensberg Boys

The world-famous Drakensberg Boys Choir is undertaking a national tour which will include Port Elizabeth, East London and Makhanda.

One of the leading boys’ choirs in the world, it is known for its varied, energetic performances and wide variety of musical styles.

The choir starts its tour in Bloemfontein on June 25 before travelling to Union High School in Graaff-Reinet on June 26, the Feather Market Centre in Port Elizabeth on June 27 and Hudson Park High School in East London on June 28.

The boys then will sing at the National Arts Festival in Makhanda from July 1 to 3.

“The world-renowned Drakensberg Boys Choir is a unique institution with a 51-year history,” its artistic director Bernard Kruger said.

“Throughout this time it has been a beacon of the performing arts in South Africa."

“The calibre of our old boys speaks for itself – Deon Lotz (actor), Terence Bridgett (actor), Paul du Toit (author), Loyiso Bala (tenor), Phelo Bala (baritone), Dawid Boverhoff (musician), to name but a few.”

The choir will perform a selection of classical, African gospel and choral pop music.

This will be followed by its unique, semi-theatrical presentation of indigenous South African music, centred on the theme of Water = Life.

The programme will include works to satisfy musical connoisseurs as well as arrangements of chart-topping pop songs and gospel numbers.

The choir will also incorporate some of the songs and music from Xhamissa into its programme, performed as a “concertante”.