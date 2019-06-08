Competition good career move for artists

Entries for the 2019 Sasol New Signatures Art Competition close on Thursday June 13, with drop-off and feedback venues in East London and Port Elizabeth.

Held annually, in partnership with the Association of Arts Pretoria, this competition is open to all SA artists who are 18 years and older and have not yet held a solo exhibition.

Artists can submit their artworks in all artistic mediums – painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, photography, visual art, video and installations.

The focus of the Sasol New Signatures Art Competition is to shine the spotlight on SA artistic talent and create opportunities to showcase undiscovered artists.

Being the longest-running competition of its kind in SA, it has over the years provided a platform for unknown artists to break into the mainstream.

National chair Professor Pieter Binsbergen says it is an important career move for artists to enter.

“To win is great, but that is not the sole objective here."

“Artists who enter this competition should do so to benchmark their skills and abilities against their peers and contemporaries at a national level."

“To be a finalist or a ‘top100’ new signature is winning in its own right,” Binsbergen said.

Contemporary, innovative and emerging visual artists with winning aspirations are invited to submit their artworks at one of several collection points around SA from 10am to 4pm on Tuesday and Wednesday, June 18 and 19.

The winner of the competition will be announced on August 21 at a gala event, after which the winning works will be displayed at the prestigious Pretoria Art Museum from August 22 to September 29 2019.

The winner will receive R100,000 and a solo exhibition at next year’s exhibition, with the runner-up winning R25,000 and the five merit award winners receiving R10,000 each.

The national chair will be at the various collection points after the selection process to discuss with the entrants as to why certain entered works were accepted and others rejected.

Entrants are strongly advised to attend the feedback sessions.

Drop-off points on June 18 and 19 are the Ann Bryant Art Gallery at 9 St Mark Road, Southernwood, East London (tel 043-722-4044) and the Quad Gallery, Nelson Mandela University north campus in Summerstrand, Port Elizabeth (tel 041-504-3256).

Feedback sessions and collection dates are: Port Elizabeth – Monday June 24 at 1pm; East London – Tuesday June 25 at 1pm.

Works not selected must be collected before 4pm on the relevant day.

To enter, visit: www.sasolsignatures.co.za and download the entry form.