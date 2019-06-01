Artists picked for spaza challenge
Ten informal artists, illustrators and designers from across the Eastern Cape are in the running to show off their unlimited creativity using a somewhat unusual blank canvas – a spaza shop wall.
Ten informal artists, illustrators and designers from across the Eastern Cape are in the running to show off their unlimited creativity using a somewhat unusual blank canvas – a spaza shop wall.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.