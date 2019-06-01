Your Weekend

Two Bhisho ex-premiers now deputy ministers

Masualle, Kiviet appointed to help lead vital public enterprise, public works departments

PREMIUM
By Nomazima Nkosi - 01 June 2019

Phumulo Masualle and Noxolo Kiviet will be second in command in the departments of public enterprises and public works, respectively.

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
Angelo Agrizzi robbed by armed men at petrol station

Most Read

X