Property: Spotlight on Hankey and Patensie

The small Kouga towns of Hankey and Patensie revolve around the citrus and vegetable farming industry, but they’re also a paradise for nature lovers with access to a 4x4 vehicle.

Along with Loerie which is another little town in this region, Hankey and Patensie are at the heart of the Gamtoos Valley and at the edge of the Baviaanskloof World Heritage Site in the Sarah Baartman District Municipality.

Long-time resident Renee Scheepers, whose husband Steph was born and bred in the valley and who wears several caps, among them guesthouse owner, gives the inside track on living in the valley.