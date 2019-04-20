Port Elizabeth K9 unit crack whip on criminals on Good Friday

The Port Elizabeth K9 unit continue to crack the whip on criminals with members of the unit arresting six suspects and seizing almost R300 000 worth of drugs within 12 hours on Good Friday.

Police spokesperson captain Sandra van Rensburg said the eradication and clamping down on the illicit sale of drugs continue to be the focus in the Mount Road cluster during this Easter weekend.

She added that the police emergency services (PES) are patrolling hotspot areas to limit the movements of criminals.

Van Rensburg said the first suspect was arrested by patrolling members at 7:45am for drug possession.

"They pulled over the vehicle, a brown Datsun Go. Upon searching the vehicle members found a ring cocaine which the suspect had just purchased for R300. The 26 year old male was arrested and detained for possession of drugs," van Rensburg said.

Around 9am police from Walmer and Mount Road responded to a housebreaking in Winston Crest, Glen Hurd where three suspects were arrested.

"As the police vehicle stopped three suspects were seen jumping into a bush with two plasma TV sets, [the police members surrounded the bush]. After warning the suspects to come out, patrol dog Mufasa was sent in and 20-year-old and 18-year-old suspects were apprehended.

"The third suspect was arrested by the members," van Rensburg said.

The stolen plasma TV’s were recovered.

Van Rensburg said the suspects were detained on charges of housebreaking and theft and will appear in the Port Elizabeth magistrates’ court on Tuesday, 23 April.

Another two suspects, male and female, were arrested around 4pm after the K9 members acted on a tip off of a possible drug house in Cromwell Street in Kamma Park.

"A search warrant was executed at the house and with the assistance of SAPS Walmer members, two people aged 36 and 37 were arrested.

"It is alleged that as police tactically approached the house, they found the suspects busy cutting and packing drugs into small packets," van Rensburg said.

After a thorough search, police seized R28 800 cash ,11 cellphones, two scales, cutting equipment and cocaine.

Van Rensburg said the approximate value of the cocaine weighing 0. 970kg and small packets weighing at 0.155kg is R300 000.

The suspects will appear in court on Tuesday, 23 April on charges of dealing in drugs.

Mount Road Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile applauded the actions of the members and further thanked the community on reporting suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods.

"Communities must be alert to strange movements and activities going on in the areas. Drug lords and traffickers usually ply their trade from residential areas. We will continue to enforce our authority on these criminals and we will not tolerate their illegal activities in our policing precinct," Patekile said.