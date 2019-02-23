Chippa boss finally hits gold with new coach
Mpengesi hopes Larsen is Chilli Boys’ Pitso Mosimane
After several attempts at finding the right man, Chippa United soccer boss Siviwe “Chippa” Mpengesi seems to have discovered gold in his latest coach, Clinton Larsen.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.