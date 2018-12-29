Your Weekend

MUSIC

The Soil's Ntsika Ngxanga to launch solo album

Singer will release 'I Write What I Dream' in February

By Zamandulo Malonde - 29 December 2018

With a new year just days away, The Soil member Ntsika Ngxanga’s coming solo album, a literal manifestation of his dreams, might come in handy in 2019. Although his work with The Soil has proven he is a talented artist, Ngxanga’s album, I Write What I Dream, will take you on a personal journey into his dreams.

