Your Weekend

RELATIONSHIPS

Smartphone addiction can crush your marriage

Mo and Phindi warn couples not to be hooked by the social media dopamine rush we all crave

Mo and Phindi Mo and Phindi 06 October 2018

Mo and Phindi warn couples not to be hooked by the social media dopamine rush we all crave

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Ronaldo to sue German magazine for reporting on ‘illegal’ rape allegations
Super-typhoon tears through northern Philippines

Most Read

X