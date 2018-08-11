Close shave for tiny ‘dognapping’ victim
A Port Elizabeth mother was arrested for “dognapping” after allegedly attempted numerous ploys to ensure she could hold on to a dog that was not hers.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.