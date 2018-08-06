Four injured, pet dog killed in pitbull attack
Four people were injured, three of them seriously, and a pet dog was killed during a pitbull attack in Jeffreys Bay on Monday.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.