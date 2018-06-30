Top surfers head for J-Bay

More than 50 top surfers will descend on Jeffreys Bay as they prepare to do battle when the Corona Open J-Bay gets under way next week. The world-renowned Supertubes will be the playground of the top 34 men and 18 women surfers as they vie for the prestigious title. Among them will be Jeffreys Bay surfer Matt McGillivray, who obtained a wildcard entry into the event as the highest ranked South African in the qualifying series rankings.

