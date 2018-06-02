Trials to seek women soccer talent

With the 2018 Fifa U17 Women’s World Cup and national qualifiers for the Cosfa Cup coming up, Safa Eastern Cape will be hosting two sets of trials to spot talent for the national teams. The trials, which take place next Saturday at the University of Fort Hare in Alice, will be for women players in the age groups 14 to 17 and 18 to 23.

