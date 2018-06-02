Your Weekend

‘Manufacturing key to growing black ownership’

By Odette Parfitt - 02 June 2018

As a major contributor to the country’s economy, the manufacturing sector needs to take the lead in nurturing black-owned companies and developing critical skills.

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Police Minister Bheki Cele answers your 10111 calls
Jason Rohde demonstrates how he found his wife’s lifeless body

Most Read

X