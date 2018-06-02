How tiny Siya learnt Haka

New Bok captain’s dad recalls three-year-old performing at gate

Siya Kolisi’s fascination with rugby started when he was three years old during the 1995 Rugby World Cup, where he mastered the Haka while watching the All Blacks on television with his father at their home in Zwide, Port Elizabeth.

