Mohair sales soar despite video fallout

Despite a significant, but strongly contested dressing down by a global animal rights group early this month, South Africa’s mohair industry has beat expectations and continues to show solid growth.

The dressing down, which came from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) Asia in the form of a secretly filmed video, has rocked the Port Elizabeth-headquartered industry, along with major international fashion brands after the footage surfaced at the beginning of May.

Industry body, Walmer-based Mohair South Africa has shifted into high gear to address the video, which alleges the mistreatment of Angora goats on up to 12 South African mohair-producing farms.

However, the organisation which oversees more than half of global mohair production revealed this week that it had identified two farms where mistreatment of animals potentially occurred and that both those producers were undergoing inspections and an audit which was expected to have been completed by yesterday.

The two farms were identified after an assessment of the Peta video and are located in either the Eastern or the Western Cape where the industry’s around 1000 mohair producing farms are based. Around 700 of these farms are large-scale commercial producers.