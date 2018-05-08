Gory video hits mohair production

Production has been halted on Mohair farms in the Eastern and Western Cape after a gory video by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) showed disturbing footage of the shearing process. The four-minute video was released last week.

It has led to a public outcry and a ban on the product by top clothing brands such as H&M, Zara, Gap and Topshop, according to the Sunday Times.

The video shows screaming baby Angora goats being corralled into pens and mutilated corpses in different stages of decay.

It also shows the many ways which the animals are exploited for profit.

But the South African Mohair Industry ‘ has blasted the video, saying the footage was not all correct.

South African Mohair Industry managing director Deon Saayman said it was left shocked by reports of animals being mistreated and viewed the reports in a serious light.