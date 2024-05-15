Guardiola says Manchester City are ‘serving for Wimbledon’
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has likened his side's final Premier League game of the season to “serving for Wimbledon” as they moved to the top of the table after beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 on Tuesday.
Guardiola's side have 88 points, two clear of Arsenal, and will secure a record fourth successive league title if they beat West Ham at home on Sunday, the final day of the season.
“The tennis players say 'the serve to win Wimbledon', the last match, is the most difficult,” Guardiola told the BBC.
“We know what we're playing for. The tension is there. We have a day off, two days to prepare and then we will do our best.”
City are now unbeaten in 22 league games.
Guardiola also spoke about goalkeeper Ederson, who was treated on the pitch after being tripped by Cristian Romero and midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, and was forced to come off through injury.
First touch inside the box and Erling Haaland puts City ahead ⚽— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 14, 2024
📺 Stream #TOTMCI live: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/2RCRDrrm2w
“Ederson had a problem with his eye, he couldn't see well, so the doctor said he had to come off. De Bruyne had injured his ankle.”
City's manager said there were no celebrations after the win against Spurs.
His team were well below their best and indebted to a late save by substitute keeper Stefan Ortega before Erling Haaland bagged his second goal of the game to finally seal a crucial victory with a stoppage time penalty.
“We were happy in the locker room but they know it's not done, they know it will be tough on Sunday.
“We have to win a game to do something no team has done.”
While City sparkled in the sunshine at Craven Cottage on Sunday during a 4-0 rout, they were strangely subdued at Tottenham's new stadium where until Tuesday they had never scored a Premier League goal.
Rodri pays tribute to Erling Haaland and Stefan Ortega for their performances to set them up for a win 🗣️#TOTMCI pic.twitter.com/c8Nl22AYEa— SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) May 14, 2024
Guardiola said the enormity of what they are playing for — becoming the first team in English history to win four titles in a row — had weighed heavily.
“They were playing for the consequences of the result [in the first half)]. You cannot perform to your level. They are human beings, I understand the pressure.
“Not even Arsenal played well against Manchester United — they knew if they did not win there they would not win the Premier League.
“It will be the same on Sunday for us against West Ham. We will feel the pressure. Look at [City against] Aston Villa a few seasons ago; 2-0 down 15 minutes to go; Sergio Aguero against QPR, went to 93 minutes. It is normal.
“That is why we talk and say everyone has to relax themselves and do what they have to do.”
Former Tottenham defender Kyle Walker echoed Guardiola's words, saying emotions had been riding high.
“We prepare, we recover and West Ham is another final and hopefully we can go and make history for this great club,” he told Sky Sports. “It is not job done by a million miles.
“Hopefully we can get the win. If I didn't enjoy the pressure, I would be in the wrong job and the wrong team.”
Reuters