Motorsport enthusiasts spoilt for choice

Motorsport lovers have a wide variety of events to choose from this weekend as a host of events are set to take place across the region.
The action kicks off at Aldo Scribante Raceway this evening with drag racing for street classes, boosted classes and open classes including a spinning exhibition to add to the excitement.
Gates open to the public at 7pm on Friday.
The action then shifts to Innibos Lapa on the outskirts of Despatch on Saturday where the newly formed East Cape Off-road Club will be holding their inaugural event titled the Innibos 200 which caters for cars, bakkies, buggys, motorcycles and quad bikes.
Gates open at 6am and the motorcycles and quads are set to start their race at 8am before the cars, bakkies and buggys go off at 1pm.
The Rhino Night Relay that takes place at Sam’s Enduro Track behind Homeleigh Farm on Saturday night is a unique fundraising event with all proceeds going to the Rhino Revolution an organisation that is committed to protecting both the black and white rhino species from the illegal wildlife trade.
The relay event caters for all levels of riders as well as all types of off-road motorcycles and for those that prefer to ride in daylight there is a kiddie’s loop that starts at 9am and then an amateur loop that starts at 12pm.
The main race is set to start at 5.30pm and consists of two-man teams where as soon as member one completes their loop then member two can proceed on their loop.
The team that has completed the most loops by the cut-off time at 8.30pm will declared the winner.
As this is a fundraising event, it is not necessary to have a motorsport licence and registration can be done on the day or by registering online at www.racecontrol.co.za.
There is no entrance fee for spectators and there will be a wide variety of food trucks and refreshment stalls available.
For those that prefer their night-time action on four wheels then Port Elizabeth Oval Track Raceway along Mission Road in Greenbushes is the place to be.
The region’s top dirt oval racers will be pitting their skills against each other in round 5 of the hotly contested regional championship that alternates between Victory Raceway and PEOTR.
Racing is scheduled to start at 5pm and the classes that will be in action are Junior Hot Rods, 1600 Saloons, 1660 Modified Saloons, 2.1 Modifieds, Hot Rods, Heavy Metals and V8 American Saloons.
Further afield sees the fifth round of the National Extreme Festival taking place at the historic Grand Prix Circuit on the West Bank of East London on Friday and Saturday.
Representing Algoa Motorsport Club will be Aldo and Silvio Scribante who return to the Extreme Super Cars driven by Dunlop after having missed the last round at Aldo Scribante Raceway at the end of last month and Jeandre’ Marais who is competing in the Astron Energy Polo Cup class.
It will be just the second outing for Marais in East London.
“This is a weekend where many points can be either made or lost. Charl Visser and I are tied on points in fifth place with the rest of the pack breathing down our necks,” Marais said.
“Last year’s race here in East London wasn’t good for us as we had no idea what set-up to run.
“Now with the backing of the Universal Motorsport Team, I will be given the right package and I see it as an opportunity to fight for honours up front and claim maximum points at this round.”
“I obviously need to hold it all together as this circuit has two of the scariest high-speed corners in the country in Potters Pass and Rifle Bend. If I can go through Potters without lifting my foot off the accelerator then that will be good”.
Saturday's events: National Extreme Festival round 5 in East London; Dirt Oval Racing at PE Ovaltrack Raceway; Off-Road Racing at Innibos, round one; Rhino Night Relay Motorcycle Enduro at Sam’s Enduro Track.
Follow the Motor Mouth Facebook page for more.
HeraldLIVE
Motorsport enthusiasts spoilt for choice
Variety to choose from as host of events take place across region
Image: Darryl Kukard
