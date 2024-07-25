Leaders Kruisfontein will target Park in set pieces
New-look Humansdorp side for Top 12 clash
Log leaders Kruisfontein United will target Park in set pieces when the teams clash in a Score Energy Drink EPRU Top 12 clash on Saturday, coach Frank Domingo says.
Battered and bruised after beating Gardens 29-27 in Humansdorp two weeks ago, Kruisfontein are set to field a new-look side against Park at Londt Park...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.