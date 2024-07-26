Mentally, I am ready — Whitebooi
Being in a good mental space will allow her to overcome any obstacle in her path, Booysen Park judoka Geronay Whitebooi said as she kicks off her quest for gold on the judo mats of the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris on Saturday.
Having made her Games debut at the Covid-19-hit Tokyo Games three years ago, the 28-year-old, who also goes by her second name, Michaela when not on the mats, said she felt good mentally and ready for any challenge that may arise during the judo events, which will take place between July 27 and August 3...
