Nelson Mandela Bay bodybuilder chasing the dream

Nelson Mandela Bay bodybuilding ace Deolan Leander is gearing up for two intense weekends of competition as he seeks to qualify for the Mr Universe extravaganza and SA Nationals later in 2024.
On Saturday, 30-year-old Leander will take to the stage in the International Bodybuilding Fitness Federation Cape Classic in District Six, Cape Town.
His goal is to podium and qualify for the Mr Universe showpiece on October 26 in Johannesburg.
On August 3, he’ll be strutting his stuff in a Physical Culture Association showdown in Gqeberha in pursuit of a place at the SA Nationals in Cape Town on September 7.
“I finished second at the SA Nationals last year and believe I can go one better this year and win it,” Leander said.
“That would earn me a pro card where you find yourself competing on a whole new level.
“A pro card is also on offer at the Mr Universe Competition.
“I feel I’m in my prime right now and that it’s time to start campaigning on the professional stage.”
Leander competes in the Under 70kg division — a cut-throat category in which he finished in a highly commendable sixth place overall in the World Championships in September 2023 in Malaga, Spain.
“The World Championships was an incredible experience,” he said.
“It was my first trip overseas and when I got back home, I continued with my training almost immediately as I did not want to lose any momentum.”
His total commitment to his craft does not come without sacrifice, but he would not change it for the world.
“It really has become a lifestyle choice,” he said.
This means no alcohol and getting up at 4am every day so he can get to the Metro Gym in his hometown of Kariega for a solid hour’s workout.
“I do all my weight training at these early morning sessions and then I’m back in the gym in the evenings to focus on my cardio,” he said.
In between, he packs in a full day at Northfield Engineering where he is part of their Municipal Support Division.
“Northfield Engineering has supported me throughout my bodybuilding journey, which began in 2016, and I really do regard them as family,” he said.
Leander also has to maintain a strict diet — even on the weekend when his wife and two young daughters are tucking into the Sunday roast.
“I just walk away and go and steam my green beans, broccoli and brown rice,” he laughs.
“Eggs, chicken, tuna and almond nuts are all part of my diet — I even weigh my food to make sure I’m eating the right quantities.”
Leander is working with a new coach in 2024, in fellow bodybuilder Justin Rossouw.
“He lives just down the road in PE and we are in constant communication with each other.
“Justin guides me through all my gym sessions and even advises me on what to eat, based on my condition.
“He believes in me and motivates me to keep pushing.
“Justin really has elevated my bodybuilding to the next level and I’m excited at what’s to come in the second half of this year.”
Nelson Mandela Bay bodybuilder chasing the dream
Deolan Leander pushing hard for SA Nationals and Mr Universe
Image: SUPPLIED
