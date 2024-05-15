Lamborghini in conjunction with the Italian Union of the Blind and Visually Impaired (Uici) has announced from June 2024 people who are blind or are visually impaired can enjoy visits to the Lamborghini Museum.
Guests will have the opportunity, by reservation, to participate in guided tours where they can touch models on display and experience the world of Lamborghini through the sensations created by physical contact with the cars.
The move was inspired by an event at Bologna Guglielmo Marconi Airport in Bologna, Italy, where Luca Grasso, a director of a multimedia touch centre for the blind and visually impaired, was refused the chance to touch a Lamborghini on display.
On hearing about the incident, Automobili Lamborghini got in touch with the Milan branch of the Uici to work on the project together for the European Month of Diversity celebrated annually from May.
Every year the European Commission requests organisations and companies to join it in celebrating diversity and inclusion in the workplace by organising their own internal and external events focused on the topic of diversity throughout May.
WATCH | Lamborghini launches ‘touch’ experiences for the blind
In the video, Automobili Lamborghini shows how each emotion is unique. The video describes the sensations experienced by the protagonists when touching a Huracán Tecnica. Every intensity of emotion, detected through sensors attached to their hands, corresponds to a different colour because, as one of them said, “touching means gaining access to all forms of knowledge”.
In addition to the new programme, the Lamborghini Museum has since 2019 offered events in which visits are conducted in Italian sign language, with a certified interpreter, in a journey to discover the history and technological innovations of the products made by the company.
