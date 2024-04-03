Swallows (25 points) deserved their point as they showed signs of wanting to register a second successive win that would have taken them 15 points clear of bottom-placed Cape Town Spurs (12 points) who suffered a 3-0 defeat to Chippa United on Wednesday.
Second spot elusive for Pirates as they share spoils with Swallows
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images
Orlando Pirates' erratic form in the DStv Premiership continued on Wednesday night as they shared the spoils 1-1 in the oldest Soweto derby against relegation-threatened Moroka Swallows.
The result further put fourth-placed Bucs' chances of finishing in second place in doubt.
Pirates finished with 10 men after defender Nkosinathi Sibisi was shown a red card for foul language towards the referee six minutes into added time.
Lindokuhle Mtshali's first-half goal (27th minute), courtesy of a reckless back-pass by Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine, gave the Dube Birds the precious point in their effort to move away from the relegation zone. Swallows moved from 13th to 14th place from the result.
Patrick Maswanganyi scored the Buccaneers' 53rd minute equaliser in a second half in which Pirates created an avalanche of chances but failed to take them.
The point leaves the Buccaneers four points behind Stellenbosch FC who occupy second spot after playing a match fewer.
