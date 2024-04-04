My suspension letter was probably penned in a tavern — Mapu
Defiant Bay housing delivery boss ignores instruction to vacate office
Defiant Nelson Mandela Bay housing delivery boss Mvuleni Mapu, who returned to work in February but was told to go home, remains at his desk.
Mapu contemptuously dismissed the latest instruction to vacate his office, suggesting the letter conveying the instruction was written by someone in a tavern...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.