News

My suspension letter was probably penned in a tavern — Mapu

Defiant Bay housing delivery boss ignores instruction to vacate office

Premium
By Andisa Bonani - 04 April 2024

Defiant Nelson Mandela Bay housing delivery boss Mvuleni Mapu, who returned to work in February but was told to go home, remains at his desk.

Mapu contemptuously dismissed the latest instruction to vacate his office, suggesting the letter conveying the instruction was written by someone in a tavern...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

South Africa's ANC fails in bid to ban former leader Zuma's party from polls
AKA & Tibz alleged killers arrive in court for bail hearing

Most Read