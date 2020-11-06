Easy 5-0 victory for Banyana

Banyana Banyana kept their title defence hopes alive in the Cosafa Women’s Championship with an easy 5-0 win over Eswatini in their second fixture of Group A at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

A brace from Mapula Kgoale and Gabriela Salgado and a goal from Sibulele Holweni saw the SA side in high spirits for a fourth consecutive Cosafa Cup win.

Banyana, who are the defending champs of the tournament after winning it a record six times and three times in a row, are on top of the log in Group A after winning both their group fixtures.

Coach Desiree Ellis’s troops beat Angola 2-0 in their opening match of the competition.

They will now play Comoros on Monday in their final group stage fixture.

Eswatini suffered their first defeat in the tournament on Friday.

They will play Angola in a must-win match for a chance at a semifinal spot as the best runners-up.

The Super Falcons made a fantastic start to their Cosafa competition campaign, coming back from two goals down to defeat Comoros 4-2, but that wasn’t the case on Friday against Banyana.

Ellis’s young side came out more confident and in tune against Eswatini compared with their performance against Angola on Tuesday.

As a result, Banyana wasted no time and took the lead just two minutes into the game.

Kgoale scored her first goal for the national senior team from a long-range strike after receiving a back-heel pass from Hildah Magaia.

Kwazakhele-born Sibulele Holweni also added her name to the goalscoring sheet through a beautiful header in the 32nd minute.

Eswatini continued with their laid-back and defensive approach in the second half.

Banyana goalkeeper Andile Dlamini was not even tested throughout the match.

Banyana attacking midfielder Salgado scored two goals in the second half, with Kgoale also scoring a brace.