Big Bay event sees MMA and boxing action under one roof

In a first of its kind, the Genesis Chapter Five event will see mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing action all under one roof.
The much-anticipated event is staged by the Genesis Fighting League and Aphiwe Boxing Promotions and will take place on May 25 at the Hellenic Hall in Parsons Hill.
Doors will open at 3pm and the event starts at 4pm.
Dubbed “Unification”, the 2024 Genesis Chapter Five aims to bring mixed martial arts communities together for a unique event showcasing white-collar boxing, amateur boxing, amateur MMA and exhibition boxing.
Genesis Four in 2023 was a sold-out affair and event promoters and organisers Dawid Wolmarans and Chanry Strydom expect the same at this year’s event.
Wolmarans is also expecting bigger viewership numbers on their YouTube channel where the event will be streamed live.
“The Genesis League is mostly MMA, it started out as MMA but we started to bring the fighting styles together like boxing and no-gi grappling,” Wolmarans said.
“The idea behind Genesis was to get combat sports together but going forward now we are going to go big on the boxing side.
“Genesis Four last year was big and sold out and this one is going to be much bigger.
“Even on the YouTube viewing it’s going to be much bigger.
“Our YouTube viewing had a 2.7k viewing for the last two months so with this one with the boxing coming in and having a champion coming to spar, it’s going to be massive.”
On the night, 15-bout cards will be alternating between boxing and MMA bouts, with three minutes given to boxing fights and five minutes to MMA fights.
WBF intercontinental junior-featherweight champion Sanele Magwaza will be up against Tito Mtongonya, a South African National Boxing Organisation gold medallist, in the main pro exhibition sparring.
The main MMA bout, a featherweight title, will see Ndiliseko Bangani vs Devon Damons.
Brandon Wilson and Aphiwe Baxa will face off in the main amateur boxing bout.
The white-collar boxing main bout will see Alladin Siebritz fight against Morgan Harlin.
Standard boxing and MMA rules will apply.
Speaking at the Nineteen 33 Speakeasy bar where the launch of the event was held on Wednesday night, Strydom said MMA and boxing lovers should prepare themselves for an epic night of action.
“My husband Ivan [Strydom] started Chosen as an MMA promotion and years after that we decided that Chosen got so big that it was an expensive thing to host.
“Promotions as we all know are very expensive to host and being in Gqeberha we don’t have the capital as compared to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, we struggle to get sponsors for our events.
“So we decided to do a mixed combat sports event and that is how Genesis started.
“We started doing white-collar boxing and MMA at one event, it was a cool idea because it was never done before.
“Now we have gone so far as to mix actual amateur boxing and pro boxing with the event which is groundbreaking because it has never been done in any event in SA before.
“So if you come to the event there will be something for everyone,” she said.
The Caiph Camp Boxing Club, stable of owner and trainer Caiphus Ntante, said this event was a start of greater things to come for communities, MMA and boxing.
Entry tickets are R100 general and R150 for ringside tickets.
VIP seating is also available at R3,500 for a table of 10 people, the tickets have to be pre-booked but normal tickets can be bought at the door.
For bookings, contact Chanry at 083-611-2804
HeraldLIVE
Big Bay event sees MMA and boxing action under one roof
Image: VUYOKAZI NKANJENI
In a first of its kind, the Genesis Chapter Five event will see mixed martial arts (MMA) and boxing action all under one roof.
The much-anticipated event is staged by the Genesis Fighting League and Aphiwe Boxing Promotions and will take place on May 25 at the Hellenic Hall in Parsons Hill.
Doors will open at 3pm and the event starts at 4pm.
Dubbed “Unification”, the 2024 Genesis Chapter Five aims to bring mixed martial arts communities together for a unique event showcasing white-collar boxing, amateur boxing, amateur MMA and exhibition boxing.
Genesis Four in 2023 was a sold-out affair and event promoters and organisers Dawid Wolmarans and Chanry Strydom expect the same at this year’s event.
Wolmarans is also expecting bigger viewership numbers on their YouTube channel where the event will be streamed live.
“The Genesis League is mostly MMA, it started out as MMA but we started to bring the fighting styles together like boxing and no-gi grappling,” Wolmarans said.
“The idea behind Genesis was to get combat sports together but going forward now we are going to go big on the boxing side.
“Genesis Four last year was big and sold out and this one is going to be much bigger.
“Even on the YouTube viewing it’s going to be much bigger.
“Our YouTube viewing had a 2.7k viewing for the last two months so with this one with the boxing coming in and having a champion coming to spar, it’s going to be massive.”
On the night, 15-bout cards will be alternating between boxing and MMA bouts, with three minutes given to boxing fights and five minutes to MMA fights.
WBF intercontinental junior-featherweight champion Sanele Magwaza will be up against Tito Mtongonya, a South African National Boxing Organisation gold medallist, in the main pro exhibition sparring.
The main MMA bout, a featherweight title, will see Ndiliseko Bangani vs Devon Damons.
Brandon Wilson and Aphiwe Baxa will face off in the main amateur boxing bout.
The white-collar boxing main bout will see Alladin Siebritz fight against Morgan Harlin.
Standard boxing and MMA rules will apply.
Speaking at the Nineteen 33 Speakeasy bar where the launch of the event was held on Wednesday night, Strydom said MMA and boxing lovers should prepare themselves for an epic night of action.
“My husband Ivan [Strydom] started Chosen as an MMA promotion and years after that we decided that Chosen got so big that it was an expensive thing to host.
“Promotions as we all know are very expensive to host and being in Gqeberha we don’t have the capital as compared to Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban, we struggle to get sponsors for our events.
“So we decided to do a mixed combat sports event and that is how Genesis started.
“We started doing white-collar boxing and MMA at one event, it was a cool idea because it was never done before.
“Now we have gone so far as to mix actual amateur boxing and pro boxing with the event which is groundbreaking because it has never been done in any event in SA before.
“So if you come to the event there will be something for everyone,” she said.
The Caiph Camp Boxing Club, stable of owner and trainer Caiphus Ntante, said this event was a start of greater things to come for communities, MMA and boxing.
Entry tickets are R100 general and R150 for ringside tickets.
VIP seating is also available at R3,500 for a table of 10 people, the tickets have to be pre-booked but normal tickets can be bought at the door.
For bookings, contact Chanry at 083-611-2804
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Pages
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Sport