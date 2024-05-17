Last dance in Piketberg for struggling Elephants
EP will be up against a motivated Boland team who will be looking to end their season with a victory at the Rhino Stadium
There will be much soul searching in the EP Elephants camp ahead of their final SA Cup clash against the Boland Cavaliers in Piketberg on Saturday.
It has not been a campaign EP will remember with any fondness and their record of just two wins in eight games and 326 points conceded paints a bleak picture...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.