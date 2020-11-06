J-Bay surfer gears up for Pipe as WSL returns

Jeffreys Bay surfer Matthew McGillivray will take on some of the fiercest waves on the World Surf League scene when he gears up for the Pipe Masters in Hawaii in December.

He will be surfing the Pipe at the most dangerous waves in the world — the Banzai Pipeline.

The resumption of the World Surf league will feature both men and women’s events and sees the beginning of the Championship Tour for 2021 after the 2020 edition was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The season will start with an opening event for men and women as they contest what would have been the final event on their respective 2020 tour calendars.

The world’s best women surfers will descend on Maui in Hawaii for the Shiseido Maui Pro from November 25, followed by the Billabong Pipe Masters in Oahu from December 8 to 20.

After this, the professional contingent will need to remain in Hawaii before heading to the next event in Portugal. New protocols also mean each surfer’s entourage will be restricted to one member only.

This will be McGillivray’s first assignment in international waters for 2020.

He has been living and training in Australia, where he has competed in the Australian Grand Slam of Surfing in a bid to keep his Championship Tour dream alive.

He qualified for the 2020 tour after an excellent run in the 2019 season, including a scintillating finish in Hawaii.