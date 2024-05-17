Zwartkops Raceway beckons for Eastern Cape elite

Jeandre’ Marais, Silvio Scribante and Jayson Lamb will be flying the Eastern Cape racing flag at Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this weekend at the third round of the National Extreme Festival.
A confident Marais will be back behind the wheel of his APS and Motul powered Universal Racing Team VW Polo after having had a massive high-speed roll in last weekend’s Paardepoort Rally.
“The roll was just a slight misjudgement of the notes as we approached a left corner with a small jump just before it and we went flying over it and landed in some loose gravel on the outside of the corner, which caused us to slide sideways into a culvert and that sent the car into a couple of barrel rolls and the rest is history,” Maraissaid
“Moving onto the Zwartkops round of the national series, we are extremely excited because at our last practice day there three weeks ago, we had great pace and had the best session that we have ever had since joining the PoloCup series.
“So mentally and physically I’m prepared for the weekend and just need to keep my head strong and do what I know I can do and have what is possibly our best weekend in Astron Energy PoloCup yet.”
Silvio Scribante will once again be pitting his skills against the best GT 3 racers in the country in his magnificent Cemza sponsored Lamborghini Huracan Extreme Super Cars Driven by Dunlop Series that has gripped the nation with its impressive array of high-powered purpose built GT series cars that have been brought into the country.
Young Stuart White will no doubt be the man to beat as he continues to impress in the ex-Celso Scribante Lamborghini Huracan that is backed by the Into Africa Team alongside teammate Xolile Letlaka.
Jayson Lamb from East London will be taking part in the 27 strong field of Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 motorcycles in what has grown into the biggest motorcycle class in the country and will be hoping to continue the impressive form that he has shown on his Tyremart East London and Max-4 Cars sponsored bike.
A jump-start penalty at the Killarney round of the championship got his championship title hopes off to a bad start, but he has put that behind him and continually mixes it up with the front runners.
The full day's racing action from Zwartkops Raceway can be live-streamed on the Motor Mouth Facebook page.
Flying the flag internationally this weekend, will be 16-year-old Ruché Moodley, who will taking part in the third round of the FIM Moto3 European Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.
Upcoming events:
May 17: Austin Healey classic car display at the EP Veteran Car Club
May 18: Supercross Fun Day at Rover Motorcycle Club; Slake Funduro in Patensie
May 19: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride from Valley Road Motorcycles; Cars & Coffee, Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay
May 25: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR; Border Motocross, Club Race round 4 in East London; MRSSA motorcycle racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
May 26: MRSSA motorcycle racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
May 31: SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway
June 1: SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway
June 8: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, Club race.
HeraldLIVE
Zwartkops Raceway beckons for Eastern Cape elite
Top drivers to pit skills against best racers in the country
Image: Tony Alves
Jeandre’ Marais, Silvio Scribante and Jayson Lamb will be flying the Eastern Cape racing flag at Zwartkops Raceway near Pretoria this weekend at the third round of the National Extreme Festival.
A confident Marais will be back behind the wheel of his APS and Motul powered Universal Racing Team VW Polo after having had a massive high-speed roll in last weekend’s Paardepoort Rally.
“The roll was just a slight misjudgement of the notes as we approached a left corner with a small jump just before it and we went flying over it and landed in some loose gravel on the outside of the corner, which caused us to slide sideways into a culvert and that sent the car into a couple of barrel rolls and the rest is history,” Maraissaid
“Moving onto the Zwartkops round of the national series, we are extremely excited because at our last practice day there three weeks ago, we had great pace and had the best session that we have ever had since joining the PoloCup series.
“So mentally and physically I’m prepared for the weekend and just need to keep my head strong and do what I know I can do and have what is possibly our best weekend in Astron Energy PoloCup yet.”
Silvio Scribante will once again be pitting his skills against the best GT 3 racers in the country in his magnificent Cemza sponsored Lamborghini Huracan Extreme Super Cars Driven by Dunlop Series that has gripped the nation with its impressive array of high-powered purpose built GT series cars that have been brought into the country.
Young Stuart White will no doubt be the man to beat as he continues to impress in the ex-Celso Scribante Lamborghini Huracan that is backed by the Into Africa Team alongside teammate Xolile Letlaka.
Jayson Lamb from East London will be taking part in the 27 strong field of Sunbet Kawasaki ZX10 motorcycles in what has grown into the biggest motorcycle class in the country and will be hoping to continue the impressive form that he has shown on his Tyremart East London and Max-4 Cars sponsored bike.
A jump-start penalty at the Killarney round of the championship got his championship title hopes off to a bad start, but he has put that behind him and continually mixes it up with the front runners.
The full day's racing action from Zwartkops Raceway can be live-streamed on the Motor Mouth Facebook page.
Flying the flag internationally this weekend, will be 16-year-old Ruché Moodley, who will taking part in the third round of the FIM Moto3 European Championship at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya in Spain.
Upcoming events:
May 17: Austin Healey classic car display at the EP Veteran Car Club
May 18: Supercross Fun Day at Rover Motorcycle Club; Slake Funduro in Patensie
May 19: Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride from Valley Road Motorcycles; Cars & Coffee, Marina Martinique, Jeffreys Bay
May 25: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR; Border Motocross, Club Race round 4 in East London; MRSSA motorcycle racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
May 26: MRSSA motorcycle racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway
May 31: SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway
June 1: SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway
June 8: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, Club race.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Pages
Cricket
Sport
Rugby
Sport