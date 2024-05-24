Gardens gunning for fifth consecutive Top 12 win
Kariega champs looking to extend winning streak against Brumbies in Makhanda
Champions Gardens will be gunning to extend their winning streak to five matches when they face Brumbies in a Score EPRU Top 12 Grand Challenge club rugby clash in Makhanda on Saturday.
The Kariega side are in red-hot form and few would bet against them emerging with maximum points against a Brumbies outfit who have blown hot and cold...
