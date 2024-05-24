Nelson Mandela Bay riders to take on best in SA at Scribante

Two of Algoa Motorsport Club's top motorcycle riders will be in action this weekend at Aldo Scribante Raceway during rounds three and four of the Motorcycle Racing Series SA (MRSSA) Championship.
Ruan van Zyl will be competing in the Sub-500cc class on his Brights Motorsport/Fuchs and Wicked Creations sponsored KTM RC390 and paediatric surgeon Doctor Nkululeko Majola will be pitting his skills against a host of well-known riders on the fastest bikes in the country in the Open Superbike Class on-board his 1000cc Yamaha R1.
The MRSSA is billed as an affordable series that is run by the riders, for the riders with no politics allowed and comprises eight rounds that are held predominantly in the Gauteng area at Kyalami in Midrand, Red Star Raceway in Delmas, Zwartkops Raceway in Centurion and an away race at Scribante.
The classes that compete in the series are made up of Classics, Super 600 and 1000cc Superbikes, Sub-500cc, Botts and V4, Masters, and Open Superbikes for novice & premier riders as well as unlimited superbikes.
Tickets to the event will be available at the gate at a cost of R50 per person with free entry to children under the age of 12.
Qualifying for all classes takes place from 8-9am and the first race of the day starts at 9.15am with all classes competing in four races each.
The weather gods seem to have played along this year with warm and clear conditions forecast, unlike last year when the event had to be cut short due to torrential rain and high-speed winds that caused havoc with the riders.
Upcoming events
May
25: Dirt Oval Racing at PEOTR; Border Motocross, Club Race round 4 in East London; MRSSA motorcycle racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Round three of Rover Enduro Series at Bridgemead
26: American Classics Show Day
31: SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway
June
1: SA Endurance Series at Aldo Scribante Raceway
8: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway, Club race.
