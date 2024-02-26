×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Malgas could make dramatic presidential comeback

Adding intrigue, there’s speculation a successful businessman may put his name into the election hat

Premium
26 February 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

In a remarkable turn of events, George Malgas could make a dramatic comeback and be elected as permanent president of the EP Rugby Union only weeks after he was toppled in a palace revolution.

In what is turning into a game of musical chairs, EP Rugby could its elect fourth president in a matter of months when the unsettled union holds a special general meeting on March 23...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Malema on 'close' relationship with Ramaphosa, load-shedding & tribalism
DA's Steenhuisen lays charges against ANC's Paul Mashatile

Most Read