The South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) case of hate speech against EFF leader Julius Malema is being heard on Monday at the Equality Court in Cape Town.
The case dates back to an event in the Western Cape in October 2022 where Malema said: “You must never be afraid to kill. A revolution requires killing at some point because killing is part of the revolutionary act.”
The SAHRC found the statements amounted to hate speech and incitement to violence. Malema was instructed to apologise and retract the statement within 10 days but he did not do so.
The matter will now be taken up in the Equality Court.
SA Human Rights Commission’s hate speech case against Malema heard in court
Image: Alon Skuy
