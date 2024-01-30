×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Madibaz to kick off Varsity Shield campaign away against CPUT

Students look forward to fine-tuning game plan in warm-up against EP Elephants

Premium
30 January 2024
George Byron
Rugby writer

The NMU Madibaz will kick off their challenge for honours in the FNB Varsity Shield rugby tournament with a tough away match against the Cape Peninsula University of Technology on February 23.

Ahead of the clash, the students will have an opportunity to fine-tune their game plan when they face the EP Elephants in a warm-up at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Can you tell difference between a real gun and a fake?
Jurgen Klopp to stand down as Liverpool boss, saying ‘I’m running out of energy’

Most Read