Madibaz to kick off Varsity Shield campaign away against CPUT
Students look forward to fine-tuning game plan in warm-up against EP Elephants
The NMU Madibaz will kick off their challenge for honours in the FNB Varsity Shield rugby tournament with a tough away match against the Cape Peninsula University of Technology on February 23.
Ahead of the clash, the students will have an opportunity to fine-tune their game plan when they face the EP Elephants in a warm-up at the Madibaz Stadium on Saturday...
