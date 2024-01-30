Top schools line up for water polo extravaganza at Pearson

After launching their inaugural national water polo tournament more than five years ago, the Pearson campus will again be abuzz with activity this week when top schools from around the country compete in the latest edition.
With the Summerstrand school boasting pristine aquatic facilities, the tournament is again set to provide top quality sporting action for spectators and players alike.
In 2023, top schools such as SACS, St Stithians and Paul Roos Gymnasium attended the prestigious tournament and after four days of intense action, Paul Roos emerged with the top accolade.
These same schools, currently ranked first, second and third nationally, are heading back to Pearson to compete in another gruelling four days of competition from Thursday to Sunday.
Newly-appointed Pearson principal Haldane Pienaar said the school was looking forward to hosting some of SA’s top young players.
“Every year our tournament provides a wonderful opportunity to showcase water polo as a growing sport in the country,” he said.
“We have been hard at work preparing our campus to welcome all 20 participating teams and look forward to another four days of nail-biting action.”
The Pearson boys will kick off proceedings against Grey High in the first match on Thursday at 3pm, one of many supreme battles expected during the event.
This will be followed by further titanic battles, including Grey High against St David’s at 4.30pm on Thursday, Pearson against Merrifield on Friday at 9.30am, and St Andrew’s vs Hilton at 5.30pm on Friday, to name a few.
The programme on Thursday ends at 6.45pm, while Friday will see a full day of action from 7am to the final game at 6.30pm when Bishops take on St David’s.
All matches will comprise two chukkas of 10 minutes each, while spectators and players will later enjoy some relaxation with a tournament braai evening, open to the public.
Saturday will feature the balance of the pool matches, with the playoff matches expected to start midmorning.
The tournament will come to a conclusion on Sunday, with the final expected to be played at 11am.
Pearson head of aquatics Delaine Mentoor said there was always a healthy rivalry among the participating schools, with the tournament showcasing a wonderful spirit of teamwork and competitiveness.
With sponsorship provided by national corporates, it has allowed Pearson to host a tournament that is growing in stature each year.
As Pearson is a Supersport School, all matches will be live-streamed on the app or website for those who are not able to enjoy the action poolside.
