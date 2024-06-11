Pro-Tech team dominate at Victory Raceway

After two years, South Africa has managed to get a US court to approve the extradition of former Free State premier Ace Magashule's assistant allegedly linked to a R255m corruption case after it found the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) produced “sufficient evidence”.
Making the most of the slippery conditions and putting on an incredible display of consistency and race craft was the Pro-Tech/CES Eastern Cape team of Jaco Aylward and Malan Walters, who finished first and second in the Hot Rod class, and Kiaan Aylward, who was third in the 2.1 Modified class.
For rookie George visitor Malan Walters, it was only his third race ever and also the first time out in his new car, where he put in a storming drive to come from near the back of the grid in the final to secure a well- deserved second place overall.
Jaco Aylward was back to his best, winning all three heats including the final, with this performance securing him the sought-after Driver-of-the Day award.
It was a bruising affair in the American Saloon class, with the powerful cars slipping and sliding their way through the heats, keeping the large crowd thoroughly entertained, with more than one racing incident taking place along the way.
But in the end, Pieta Victor continued his fine form this season, taking overall honours and extending his large lead in the club championship.
Marthinus Muller proved yet again why he has the SA1 number on the side of his 1660 Modified Saloon car by winning the competitive class relatively comfortably with a lights-to-flag victory.
Overall class results:
Junior Hot Rods: 1 JP du Plessis, 2 Quade de Lange, 3 Tyde Geddes
V8 American Saloons: 1 Pieta Victor, 2 Rohan van Vuuren, 3 Vincent Venter
Hot Rods: 1 Jaco Aylward, 2 Malan Walters, 3 Tiaan Oliphant
Heavy Metals: 1 Jaco Pitout, 2 Pierre van der Berg, 3 Andries Olwagen
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Malcolm Els, 2 Rimon Landman, 3 Kiaan Aylward
1600 Saloons: 1 Daniel Renison, 2 Keegan Ellard, 3 Archie van de Merwe
1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Marthinus Muller, 2 Henties de Villiers, 3 Pieter le Roux.
HeraldLIVE
Pro-Tech team dominate at Victory Raceway
Image: Peter Henning
After two years, South Africa has managed to get a US court to approve the extradition of former Free State premier Ace Magashule's assistant allegedly linked to a R255m corruption case after it found the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) produced “sufficient evidence”.
Making the most of the slippery conditions and putting on an incredible display of consistency and race craft was the Pro-Tech/CES Eastern Cape team of Jaco Aylward and Malan Walters, who finished first and second in the Hot Rod class, and Kiaan Aylward, who was third in the 2.1 Modified class.
For rookie George visitor Malan Walters, it was only his third race ever and also the first time out in his new car, where he put in a storming drive to come from near the back of the grid in the final to secure a well- deserved second place overall.
Jaco Aylward was back to his best, winning all three heats including the final, with this performance securing him the sought-after Driver-of-the Day award.
It was a bruising affair in the American Saloon class, with the powerful cars slipping and sliding their way through the heats, keeping the large crowd thoroughly entertained, with more than one racing incident taking place along the way.
But in the end, Pieta Victor continued his fine form this season, taking overall honours and extending his large lead in the club championship.
Marthinus Muller proved yet again why he has the SA1 number on the side of his 1660 Modified Saloon car by winning the competitive class relatively comfortably with a lights-to-flag victory.
Overall class results:
Junior Hot Rods: 1 JP du Plessis, 2 Quade de Lange, 3 Tyde Geddes
V8 American Saloons: 1 Pieta Victor, 2 Rohan van Vuuren, 3 Vincent Venter
Hot Rods: 1 Jaco Aylward, 2 Malan Walters, 3 Tiaan Oliphant
Heavy Metals: 1 Jaco Pitout, 2 Pierre van der Berg, 3 Andries Olwagen
2.1 Modifieds: 1 Malcolm Els, 2 Rimon Landman, 3 Kiaan Aylward
1600 Saloons: 1 Daniel Renison, 2 Keegan Ellard, 3 Archie van de Merwe
1660 Modified Saloons: 1 Marthinus Muller, 2 Henties de Villiers, 3 Pieter le Roux.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Sport
Sport
Sport
Pages
Rugby