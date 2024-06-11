This rapid-response Golf GTI provides protection against an AK47

Local armoured car manufacturer SVI Engineering has revealed a bullet-resistant rapid response Volkswagen Golf 8 GTI.
Called the SVI AK47 Golf 8 GTI, the armoured hatchback offers protection against handguns and rifles up to 7.62x39mm — including the AK47.
It is a discreetly armoured car that makes an ideal urban rapid-response solution, pursuit vehicle or a non-transporting emergency medical services vehicle, said SVI business development director Nicol Louw.
“Hot hatches are suited to rapid-response duties but are usually available only with level B4 armour, leaving occupants vulnerable to higher ballistic threats. The SVI AK47 Golf 8 GTI is our solution to that problem and may be the fastest way to reach the scene of an in-progress crime without compromising on ballistic protection,” said Louw.
Displayed on SVI’s stand at Securex 2024, Africa’s leading security and fire trade exhibition at Gallagher Convention Centre in Gauteng, the bullet-resistant package for the VW hot hatch comprises discreetly integrated custom-fabricated B4+ body armour as well as special ballistic glass. The kit can be applied to the front-wheel drive Golf 8 GTI as well as the all-wheel drive Golf 8 R.
Drawing on its experience developing vehicle armour for the civilian market and the security industry, SVI crafted a bespoke package for the Golf 8 using 3.5mm armoured steel plating and lightweight ballistic glass. While other panes are fixed in place, the driver’s window can be lowered halfway.
Critical powertrain components are protected by armour installed in the front fenders, while the battery also receives bullet-resistant protection and the suspension springs are uprated. The armouring package adds about 340kg to the vehicle, which has minimal impact on the car's acceleration and handling, said Louw.
The Golf GTI’s turbocharged 2.0l four-cylinder petrol engine provides 180kW and 370Nm, while the all-wheel drive Golf 8 R’s outputs are 235kW and 400Nm. SVI’s AK47 armouring package for the Golf 8 — the GTI variant or the R derivative — takes about three months and is priced at R649,500 excluding VAT and the cost of the base vehicle.
This rapid-response Golf GTI provides protection against an AK47
SVI will bulletproof a Volkswagen Golf GTI or Golf R for R649,500
Image: Supplied
