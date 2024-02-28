Magwaza prepares for vacant WBA Africa bantamweight title
Comeback kid Sanele Magwaza has returned to Nelson Mandela Bay and is in full swing preparing to fight Sabelo Cebekhulu for the vacant World Boxing Association Africa Bantamweight title on April 1.
The fight will be staged by Ludonga Boxing Promotion in Mandeni, KwaZulu-Natal...
