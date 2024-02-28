Salt Lake residents disappointed new play park has no facilities for toddlers
After waiting 15 years, several Salt Lake residents were disappointed on Wednesday when the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality unveiled a R1.3m recreational facility which does not cater for toddlers.
The 1,200m2 facility has 12 pieces of gym equipment, a jungle gym and a five-a-side soccer pitch...
