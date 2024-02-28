×

News

Salt Lake residents disappointed new play park has no facilities for toddlers

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo - 28 February 2024

After waiting 15 years, several Salt Lake residents were disappointed on Wednesday when the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality unveiled a R1.3m recreational facility which does not cater for toddlers.

The 1,200m2 facility has 12 pieces of gym equipment, a jungle gym and a five-a-side soccer pitch...

