Tuks continue dominance in 136th Buffalo Regatta
As has been the case in recent years, it was an all-Tuks affair at the 136th RMB Buffalo Regatta on the Buffalo River on Saturday as the University of Pretoria achieved a clean sweep in most of the major events on an exciting day of finals action. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.