Fire leaves Korsten families homeless
About 20 people including children have been left homeless after a fire gutted the three containers and a temporary housing structure in which they lived in Kamma Street, Korsten, late on Friday night.
No fatalities or serious injuries were reported but the four families and a shaken community were left trying to salvage what they could from the ashes on Saturday...
