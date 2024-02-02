The Japanese Formula One Grand Prix will stay at Honda-owned Suzuka until at least 2029 after signing a five-year contract extension, Formula One said on Friday.
The race moves to a new April slot this year, as round 4 between Australia and China, as part of Formula One's efforts to have a more efficient flow of races and reduce the carbon footprint with shorter freight distances.
“Suzuka is a special circuit and part of the fabric of the sport, so I am delighted F1 will continue to race there until at least 2029,” F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said.
Suzuka is a challenging and hugely popular circuit with drivers, but its place on the calendar had been questioned with talk of a street race in Osaka possibly taking its place.
Japanese Grand Prix staying at Suzuka until 2029
Image: Charles Coates/Getty Images
