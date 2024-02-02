×

Slain IFP office bearer who was a 'beacon of hope' to be buried on Friday

By MFUNDO MKHIZE - 02 February 2024
IFP office bearer Mthokozisi Sithole was shot dead in Estcourt
Image: Supplied

IFP interim secretary in Estcourt in KwaZulu-Natal, Mthokozisi “Nguqunguqu” Sithole, who was shot dead in Weenen on Saturday, has been credited for playing a big role in growing the party in the area.

Inkosi Langalibalele mayor Mduduzi Myeza, who worked closely with him, said: “I have known Sithole for quite some time, before he even got involved in politics. He was someone we relied upon to grow the party”.

Most recently, Sithole, 36, played an integral role in a by-election which saw the ANC dislodged in a hotly contested vote.

The municipality is governed by the IFP in a coalition with the DA.

“We are saddened by the news. It’s a huge blow for us,” said Myeza.

He was with Sithole just hours before his death as they prepared for the party’s national general council meeting in Empangeni.

“We were all going to leave at six in the morning, but that did not happen,” said Myeza.

Family spokesperson Zama Sithole said: “It’s a loss to the family and friends and to the people of the greater iMbabazane constituency who saw Mthoko as a beacon of hope and a representative of their hope and aspirations,” she said.

He was also commended for his role in community activism, politics and entrepreneurship, with a goal of putting people's needs first.

“He used his ability to communicate effectively as a tool to organise people in the community on a vast number of issues. He was an organiser of note, often convincing many of his peers to leave competing parties and join the IFP,” she added.

Police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said no arrests have yet been made and investigations are continuing.

Sithole will be buried on Friday.

TimesLIVE

