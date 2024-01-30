Thrilling display of girls’ water polo at Kingswood festival

Kingswood College hosted 20 schools from around the country in the 13th edition of the popular Brian Baker water polo tournament at the weekend.
The programme began with Kingswood proving too strong for Woodridge, winning 14-2.
They then came up against a mobile and crafty St Anne’s team, with their KZN opponents eventually edging home 9-8.
On day two, Makhanda turned up the heat, with temperatures reaching 39°C by midday, but this did not stop the teams from producing their best form.
Kingswood proved too strong for old rivals Crawford Lonehill, winning their match 11-2.
Later, in what could be described as the game of the day, Kingswood faced the formidable Reddam Constantia side.
Reddam took control early on, leading 4-1 at the halfway mark.
With the school behind them, pushing them every step of the way, Kingswood hit back to use their chances, levelling the score with three minutes left.
Home team captain Matipa Karimazondo took charge of her troops, encouraging them to stay in the fight, and this resulted in a thrilling 7-5 win for Kingswood.
Day three arrived with the same intensity for all teams as 2023 winners St Stithians came up against a fit and resilient Clarendon High side.
The Clarendon girls threw everything into the match, winning a nail-biter 12-11.
That put them up against Kingswood in the quarterfinals and in a tough contest, after the hosts lost stalwart Dominique de Jongh to injury in the second quarter, Clarendon held on for a 12-7 win.
Playing for 5th-8th positions, Kingswood then faced DSG in a Makhanda derby, which was full of physicality and energy.
DSG were in control for extended periods, but Kingswood finally fought their way back to lead 11-9 with less than two minutes remaining.
As DSG fought valiantly to restore the balance, Julia Hough pulled off an incredible save and Kingswood were able to wind down the clock for a thrilling win.
In their final game, Kingswood were again extended all the way, winning a penalty shoot-out against newcomers Reddam Bedfordview 6-5 after they were tied 9-9 at the end of regulation time.
The final saw Herschel come up against Reddam Constantia in an all-Cape Town match, with Herschel finally winning a tight fixture 14-11.
The final placings were: 1 Herschel, 2 Reddam Constantia, 3 Roedean, 4 Clarendon, 5 Kingswood, 6 Reddam Bedfordview, 7 DSG, 8 St Mary’s Waverly, 9 St Stithians, 10 DGC, 11 Rhenish, 12 St Anne’s, 13 St Dominic’s, 14 Collegiate, 15 Pearson, 16 Crawford, 17 Hudson, 18 Woodridge, 19 Stirling, 20 Alex.
HeraldLIVE
Thrilling display of girls’ water polo at Kingswood festival
Image: SUPPLIED
