Out-of-towners clinch 1City Marathon titles

1City Marathon winners Mphatho Ndolo (men) and Loveness Madziva (women) have vowed to return to Nelson Mandela Bay to defend their respective titles in the 2024 edition of the race.
Malawi's Ndolo, 29, from Chiltern Club, finished in a blistering time of two hours and 20 minutes on the fast course by opening up a winning gap at the end to take home the R12,500 prize purse.
Despite crossing the finish line first at the Fairview Race Course on Saturday, Ndolo, who lives in KwaZulu-Natal, said he wasn't satisfied with his time.
“It was a nice route and the weather was fine,” Ndolo said
“The last time I won this race was in 2021, and last year I lost it.
“But I am coming back next year and I want to break my record of 2:16. Today I clocked 2:20 and that is not good for me.”
Boxer's Gladwin Mzazi finished in second position and first in his age category (35-39) in 2:20:04, with Rirhandzu Rhangani, of RRR, finishing third and first in his age category (40-49) in 2:24:12.
In the women's race, Madziva was the first woman home with a strong lead and a good time of 2:49:26. She also won her age category (35-39).
Zintle Xiniwe, of Nedbank WP, was second, and first in her age category (35-39) in 2:50:44, followed by Helene van Rooyen, in third and first in her age category (40-49), in a time of 2:58:41.
Madziva, a 33-year-old Zimbabwean currently based in Durban, said she struggled during the second half of the race, but she still enjoyed her debut.
“It's my first time running this race. The race was good and the weather was perfect, I enjoyed the race.
“I had an excellent race because the course was flat and downhill, but after halfway I started to struggle a little bit.
“I just dropped my pace until the 29km mark and when we were coming back I started to struggle a lot and I started to feel the pain. I think we pushed too much from the first half.
“After 39km I started cramping and I ended up reducing the pace again until I crossed the finish line.
“Despite all of that I enjoyed the race. I will come back next year to defend my title,” Madziva said.
Christine Claasen, of Nedbank Running Club, won her 50-59 age category in a time of 3:24:26, with Elma Grundlingh clinching the 60-69 category in 4:08:45.
Sibahle Maqwara, of Nedbank Running Club, won the 21km in 1:08:38, with Sicelo Mashaba, of Madibaz, finishing second in 1:10:09, and Andre Ketchem, of Nedbank, third and first in his age group (40-49) in 1:11:33.
Cherise Carreira, running for Boxer, was the first woman home in the 21km in a superb time of 1:18:23.
Kayla Nell, of Charlo AC, finished second (1:25:26), with Nedbank's Ntombezintu Mfunzi third overall and first in her age category (40-49) in 1:25:40.
More than 1,300 athletes participated in the event with many out-of-town athletes competing to qualify for the Two Oceans and Comrades Marathon next year.
Race director Mike Mbambani was happy with the turnout of runners and said the pacing initiative had worked well.
“We are grateful to Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality for their ongoing support and all our athletes who supported the half and full marathon races today.
“We are excited about delivering yet another successful race, and I wish to thank our LOC team,” he said.
