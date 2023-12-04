Tributes for ‘King of Wings’ Desmond Kramer
High praise for legendary Saru wing who thrilled crowds with explosive running during his heyday
Glowing tributes have poured in following the death of legendary Saru wing Desmond Kramer, who thrilled crowds from 1974 to 1990 with his explosive running which earned him the nickname “King of Wings”.
Harlequins president Neville Brown said the powerful speedster passed away at the age of 69 at his Newton Park home in Gqeberha on Saturday morning...
