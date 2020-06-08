Canoeing SA declares dispute with ‘devious’ Sascoc board

Canoeing SA has declared a dispute with the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) for rejecting its call for a special general meeting aimed at dismissing the umbrella body’s board.

Canoeing had submitted its request on May 8, citing support from 29 other federations.

The Sascoc constitution requires the backing of one third of sports bodies‚ which Canoeing SA said translated into 28 organisations in total.

The Sascoc board discussed the matter on May 19 and informed Canoeing SA of its decision on May 29‚ the stipulated 21-day deadline it had to respond.

Canoeing SA secretary-general Colin Simpkins told Sascoc in a letter last week that it did not accept the decision of the board.

He countered the four reasons he said Sascoc had offered for the rejection.