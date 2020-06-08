Benni McCarthy and his agent‚ Rob Moore‚ have been putting out feelers in Portugal and Scotland for the Bafana Bafana legend’s next coaching position, while not ruling out a return to the Premier Soccer League.

Former Ajax Amsterdam and Blackburn Rovers striker McCarthy, 41, revealed he had applied for the job of Heart of Midlothian manager after being fired by Cape Town City in November.

Hearts in December preferred the more experienced German ex-Barnsley manager, Daniel Stendel, 46.

He said with Hearts relegated as the Scottish Premier League called off their 2019/2020 season due to the coronavirus in May, he would see if there was another opportunity there.

McCarthy revealed interesting links‚ too‚ to the club he won the 2004 Uefa Champions League with‚ FC Porto‚ and another Portuguese Primeira Liga team‚ Rio Ave.

“My agent‚ Rob‚ has been putting out the feelers and seeing what’s out there for me‚” McCarthy told an online media conference of the SA Football Journalists Association (Safja).

“And something interesting came up. But obviously in this crazy time you can’t react.

“But in Portugal he spoke to one of my old teammates [Andre Vilas Boas‚ not to be confused with the former Chelsea manager] who was still coming up [when McCarthy was playing at Porto]‚ and who is now the sporting director at a club called Rio Ave.

“And he actually gave my agent a few good tips on what to do and what might be on the horizon‚ and what would be a good opportunity for me.

“So once things get back to normal I’ll definitely be following up.

“It could be valuable for me because I think it’s a place [Portugal] that I know exceptionally well and where I’m very much loved‚ as much as in SA.”